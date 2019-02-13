Career and technical education programs a strength

— Meeting the various needs of students and the marketplace are programs that provide different skills needed for the future.

Sunnyside High School recognizes the demand for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Lawmakers do too, CTE Director and Assistant Principal Holly Ohler said.

Last summer, the Perkins Act was reauthorized by federal lawmakers, she said.

It had been 12 years since it was last authorized, and the funds provided to CTE programs as a result of the act have steadily declined.

In spite of having about $100,000 less for the programs than 15 years ago, Sunnyside has allowed the evolving needs of students to be met via partnerships and opening doors to programs with a trimester schedule, Ohler said.

There are 11 CTE programs at Sunnyside High School, including agriculture, automotive, business, marketing, video, family and consumer science, Science Technology Engineering and Math (robotics and medical), construction and the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).

Jaden Siller is a student in the JROTC program, who has hopes of going to a college with a Navy ROTC program.

With an interest in being a civil servant, serving the community, Siller thought the JROTC program would be a good fit for him.

When in college, the skills he learned in JROTC will serve him in ROTC while he seeks a law and justice degree.

“I want to join the Marines,” Siller said, noting the programs and college degree pave the way for him to join the Marines as a lieutenant.

Ohler said the JRTOC program is one of the programs added to the CTE program in the past few years. It’s expanded from three levels of leadership, education and training courses to a marksmanship course next year.

The STEM programs are continuing to expand, as well. Ohler said medical interventions will be added to the course list next year.

“Robotics is also a popular class and club, with much interest being generated at the middle school level,” she said.

Arasele Madrigal was working on her senior project in the senior capstone class.

“I really like kids and want to help them grow their minds,” she said, explaining why she chose elementary education for her senior project.

Madrigal had a chance to job shadow a teacher at Outlook Elementary School to find out what it’s like to be an elementary school teacher.

Ohler recognizes not every class is going to be the stepping stone for students’ future careers.

However, those who don’t have a desire to go to college can find an interest in a particular area and choose to develop their skills or trade and attend a trade program.

Of the 2,000 students at the high school, Ohler said there’s an average of 1,100 enrolled in CTE programs each month.

“Most CTE programs have specific classroom needs, so it’s not feasible to teach these classes in a traditional classroom setting,” Ohler said.

Computer labs, cooking labs and shop environments, as well as a modified classroom to accommodate a shooting range, are where the students learn hands-on skills to excel beyond the traditional “three R’s.”