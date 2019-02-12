Wine grower shares history

SUNNYSIDE — Wine grower of the year Mike Andrews will be the guest speaker at the Nouvella Club meeting at noon, Thursday, Feb. 21, at Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway.
He will share the history of growing world class grapes in the Yakima Valley.
