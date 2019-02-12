SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 6

Sunnyside 75

Eastmont 81

-

Sunnyside Christian 80

Bickleton 25

-

Prosser 71

Ephrata 82

-

Feb. 7

Sunnyside Christian 83

Yakama Tribal 59

-

Granger 37

Connell 74

-

Prosser 82

Ellensburg 64

-

Feb. 8

Sunnyside 52

Eisenhower 66

-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 5

Granger 36

Royal 34

-

Feb. 6

Sunnyside 77

Eastmont 48

-

Sunnyside Christian 75

Klickitat-Glenwood 42

-

Grandview 42

Ephrata 24

-

Prosser 56

Ellensburg 64

-

Feb. 7

Sunnyside Christian 59

Yakama Tribal 49

-

Grandview 57

Wapato 47

-

Feb. 8

Sunnyside 75

Eisenhower 43

-

Mabton 51

Soap Lake 34

-

Prosser 73

Wapato 76

-

Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.