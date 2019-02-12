SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 6
Sunnyside 75
Eastmont 81
-
Sunnyside Christian 80
Bickleton 25
-
Prosser 71
Ephrata 82
-
Feb. 7
Sunnyside Christian 83
Yakama Tribal 59
-
Granger 37
Connell 74
-
Prosser 82
Ellensburg 64
-
Feb. 8
Sunnyside 52
Eisenhower 66
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 5
Granger 36
Royal 34
-
Feb. 6
Sunnyside 77
Eastmont 48
-
Sunnyside Christian 75
Klickitat-Glenwood 42
-
Grandview 42
Ephrata 24
-
Prosser 56
Ellensburg 64
-
Feb. 7
Sunnyside Christian 59
Yakama Tribal 49
-
Grandview 57
Wapato 47
-
Feb. 8
Sunnyside 75
Eisenhower 43
-
Mabton 51
Soap Lake 34
-
Prosser 73
Wapato 76
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment