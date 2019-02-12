Regional tournament canceled

— The Tacoma Dome is the annual stage for the Washington State Wrestling Tournament, also known as the Mat Classic scheduled to take place this coming weekend.

This season, there will be a 32-man bracket for each weight class. That’s because of the storm that struck the state, affecting roads and schools everywhere.

The storms battering the state as the reason for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceling all Regional tournaments this past weekend and changing the brackets to allow the Top 4 finishers from each District or Sub-regional tournament to seed in Mat Classic XXXI.

In Sunnyside, that means 11 girls, and one alternate, as well as 13 boys, and two alternates, are planning to compete in the state’s most prominent high school wrestling tournament.

“It has its pros and cons,” Lady Grizzly Coach Dave Mendoza said.

“The con (last Friday) is not know the seeding. It’s not as clear as if the wrestlers competed at Regionals,” he said.

On the pro side, Mendoza said all the girls who would have competed in the Regional tournament are getting a chance to compete on the big stage.

“They get to battle for the medal and the Top 8 will come out on the podium,” Mendoza said.

He is feeling confident about how well Sunnyside will fare at the tournament, having won the title in 6-of-8 tournaments.

The girls set to compete include: Eliza Rodriguez (100 lbs.), Roxsana Cisneros (106 lbs.), Stephanie Blankenship (110 lbs.), Jasmine Rodriguez (110 lbs.), Aaliyah Chavez (115 lbs.), Riley Guerrero (120 lbs.), Yasmin Farias (125 lbs.), Cheyann Rendon (140 lbs.), Lourdes Torres (155 lbs.), Giselle Ornelas (190 lbs.) and Giselle Marquez (235 lbs.). Alternates are Mireya Sanchez and Natalia Toledano.

Grizzly boys scheduled to take part include: Elijah Barajas (106 lbs.), E.J. Villanueva (113 lbs.), Fabian Ortega (120 lbs.), Andrew Macias (126 lbs.), Austin Villanueva (132 lbs.), Jose Campos (132 lbs.), Moises Zesati (145 lbs.), Alan Ochoa (160 lbs.), Abraham Arreola (170 lbs.), Fabian Chavez (182 lbs.), Isaiah Lopez (195 lbs.), Clayton Robert (220 lbs.) and Nathan Martinez (185 lbs.).

The brackets are available on wiaa.com. Fans unable to travel to the Tacoma Dome can watch the progress of their favorite wrestlers on the site, as well. The action is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. this Friday.

As of press time, the WIAA had not yet postponed the tournament. Check the website for schedule updates.