Juan M Pina, “Big Jake” 63, passed away Feb. 11, 2019, in Richland.

Juan was born Sept. 28, 1955 in Georgetown, Texas to Concepcion Mendez and Geronimo Pina.

Mr. Pina was a proud Tejano and loved to travel to Texas often and especially to winter in “The Rio Grande Valley of Texas.” He loved Tejano and country music and loved to dance. Juan had a strong work ethic and was proud to be a farm worker all his life. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. He loved and mastered grilling and barbequing with his specialty lemon chicken and brisket.

He loved riding his motorcycle and took pride in his possession of his '78 Ford Pickup "Betsy".

Family meant everything to him. Juan is survived by Felipa Patina Pina, his wife of almost 40 years, and his mother Concepcion Pina. He is also survived by his children; Janie (Carl) Pina, Juan Mendez (Violet) Pina Jr., Juan Geronimo Pina, Jason (Connie) Pina, Jamie (Jessica) Lopez and Joey (Angie) Flores. He is survived by his brothers; Oscar (Sylvia) Pina, Humberto (Felicia) Pina, Sam (Cathy) Pina, Josue Pina and Noel (Sharry) Pina, 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Juan was preceded in death by his father, Geronimo Pina, his paternal grandparents Manuel and San Juanita Pina, his maternal grandparents Pedro and Trinidad Mendez and his brothers Geronimo Pina Jr. and Joel Pina.

No formal services will be held. A family gathering will take place at a later date.

