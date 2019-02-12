Health clinic marks opening

PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health’s new clinic open house will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the 1003 Wallace Way.
A ribbon cutting is also scheduled.
The clinic offers after hours care, family medicine, mental health, pediatrics and women’s health services, 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
