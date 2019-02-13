Stay safe in the storms Weather impacts felt everywhere

The storms of the past nine days have had an impact throughout the Lower Yakima Valley and Washington state.

Schools throughout Yakima County have closed twice, and delays were announced on other days.

The City of Sunnyside Council’s workshop on Feb. 4 was canceled, as was the Feb. 11 Council meeting.

City Hall was opened at 10 a.m. this past Monday, and City Manager Martin Casey indicated it would probably close early.

“There are secondary causes,” he said, explaining issues keeping staff at City Hall from arriving to work.

In addition to government services being affected, childcare centers and schools being closed, and Public Works employees working nearly non-stop the past few days, the city of Grandview’s fire crews had two structure fires and the roof of a home in Outlook collapsed from the weight of the snow.

Last Friday, Grandview firefighters battled a fire at 405 Klock Road just after 9 p.m.

The fire started in an upstairs bedroom, and in spite of treacherous road conditions, firefighters were able to get to the home in time to contain the blaze to the upstairs bedrooms.

Monday morning just after 8 a.m., firefighters were called to a home at 503 E. Concord Ave. and kept a fire from spreading from an attic.

Chief Pat Mason said the cause of both fires is not yet known, but it is believed the Monday fire was electrical.

Getting to the fires, given road conditions, was not as easy as when there is clear pavement, Mason said.

He said crews know motorists can’t yield as easily to emergency vehicles but asks they do so as quickly as possible.

However, the storms are expected to continue to batter the region, and Mason had a few tips for residents.

He said it is common for people to bring out space heaters and extension cords. “Be mindful and diligent in keeping track of the space heaters.”

Mason said the area surrounding the heaters should be kept clear, and too many extension cords can cause fire hazards.

“We haven’t yet had any carbon monoxide incidents,” Mason noted.

“Anything involving an open flame isn’t designed for enclosed space can be a hazard,” he said, advising people not to use propane fueled heaters.

Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and Yakima County Fire District No. 5 responded to the roof collapse reported in the 500 block of Maires Road in Outlook.

A family of six was exposed to the elements during the blizzard Friday night.

Deep snow banks limited access to the home, and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called. Using snowmobiles, the team was able to rescue the family, which is currently in temporary lodging.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office urges people to stay indoors, if possible.

Several roads were closed during the weekend because of snowdrifts and whiteout conditions.

Sgt. Chad Peterschick said there were downed branches and phone lines on some roadways.

Stranded motorists and crashes kept law enforcement officials busy throughout the weekend.

For those who have to venture out, he said cell phones, water, blankets, food and a full gas tank are advised as a precautionary measure.

“Plan as if you knew you were going to become stranded for a few hours or possibly longer,” Peterschick said.

With the storms continuing through the week, according to the National Weather Service, officials everywhere are advising caution.

Pacific Power said homes should have an emergency outage kit, which includes flashlights, a battery-operated radio and clock, extra batteries, non-perishable food, a manual can opener, bottled water and blankets.

The City of Sunnyside advises motorists to be smart and drive slowly. Slower acceleration, slower steering and slower breaking are all advised.

Headlights, leaving extra room between vehicles, brushing snow off vehicles and driving at least 15 car lengths behind plows are all tips offered in the city’s snow and ice removal plan.