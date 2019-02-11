Playoff win

Kassandra Hernandez of Mabton knocks down a 3-point shot. The Vikings would go on to win 51-34 against Soap Lake last Friday in the 2B District 5/6 basketball tournament at Hanford High School. The Lady Vikings were led by Hernandez’s 14 points. Julissa Guevara chipped in 10. Mabton was unable to make the trip back to Hanford on Saturday due to extreme weather conditions but is tentatively set to travel to Brewster High School on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. for the second round of action. They are in a double elimination format. Win or lose, the Vikings will continue play at Chelan High School on February 15, weather permitting.