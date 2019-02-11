Bring in the dogs... and the cats

— Don’t leave your best friend outside during the cold weather, local veterinarian Dr. Brandon DeVries of Pet Health Clinic advises.

“If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s too cold for dogs and cats,” he cautions.

DeVries urges household pet owners to bring their animals inside when the temperatures drop.

During the current cold spell, he urges pet owners to also be on the lookout for frostbite and dehydration in their canine and feline pets.

“Don’t overlook the water dishes,” he added “We’ve treated some super dehydrated animals.”

DeVries reminds pet owners to check their pets for frozen paws. Dry them and check between toes for snow clumps. Remove any snow clinging to their feet and legs to avoid frostbite.

He also reminds people to be on the alert for their dogs getting sick if they have walked in areas where deicer has been used.

Wipe paws immediately to avoid having the dogs or cats from licking the chemicals off their feet, he suggested.

Those taking their animals on walks during the current weather conditions might consider putting booties on the dog’s paws to avoid frostbite and any cuts from the ice on the ground.

“There are a lot of little dogs who can’t take the cold, like chihuahuas, while other breeds like Huskies are better suited to the sub-zero weather,” he said.

Create some type of shelter of the animals to keep them out of the wind.

While heat lamps or heaters might be used, he warned that caution should be taken to avoid thermal burns to the pets or structure fires.

Recognizing that there are a lot of farm dogs in the Lower Yakima Valley, who are used to being outside, DeVries suggested pet owners provide some type of shelter where the animals can get in out of the cold.

He encouraged the use of extra bedding and straw for warmth. If the dogs or cats are outside animals, provide extra bedding and shelter for them. The use of straw, cedar beds and extra