Stackhouse Bridge closed Monday

— The Stackhouse Bridge on Stackhouse Street, will be closed on Monday morning, Feb. 11, in preparation for its demolition and reconstruction.

The street will remain closed until April-May, said Public Works Director Shane Fisher.

He asks residents to use alternate routes to access the Harrison Hill via Bridge Street, Swan Road, Northwest Crescent or South First Street.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the Public Works Department at 837-5206.

