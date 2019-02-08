Rafael Rojas Pacheco, 87, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 7, 2019 in Sunnyside.

He was born May 1, 1931 in Jicalan, Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

