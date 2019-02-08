Prosser School officials meet

PROSSER — The Prosser School Board will discuss prom and graduate dates when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at Keene Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.
The board will also act on out of town travel request for the track team, a resolution to authorize a general obligation board to purchase buses, a policy amendment regarding the district firearms and use of force, is expected to give approval of high school construction documents.
