Mustangs secure playoff win

— The Prosser Mustangs (12-8) opened up Wednesday’s game on a 9-0 run and never broke stride as they ran past the Ephrata Tigers (11-9) 82-71 in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Divivion 5/6 second round playoff.

PHS Head Coach Toby Cox said it was a good battle against Ephrata. The team had great energy, and everyone stepped up.

The Mustangs broke out of the gate and led 43-30 at halftime. The Tigers crept within 10 to start the fourth quarter and would not be able to get any closer over the final 8:00.

PHS junior Saul Quinones led all scorers with 19 points, Hayden Hicks contributed 16, Will Weinnman added 11 and Liiroy Rivera chipped in 10 to lead a well-balanced attack.

The Prosser boys play Ellensburg at the Yakima Valley SunDome at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The loser will play a consolation game against Wapato on Saturday, Feb. 9.