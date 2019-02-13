Lady ‘Stangs end season against Wapato

— The Ellensburg Bulldogs (13-7) held off the spirited Lady Mustangs 64-56 in a Central Washington Athletic Conference District 5/6 second round playoff game last Wednesday night.

That placed them in the consolation bracket, and Wapato was their opponent last Friday in a loser-out game.

The Lady ‘Stangs were eliminated by the Wolves after the teams battled through four quarters of hoops. The final score was 76-73, and Wapato advances to a final District game against Ephrata or Selah for a bid in the 2A Great Northern League-Central Washington Athletic Conference Glue Crossover for a Regional seeding.

In Wednesday’s game against the Bulldogs, the Mustangs had a 17-14 lead at the end of the first stanza, but Ellensburg narrowed the margin to 33-32 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs pulled ahead, outscoring the Lady ‘Stangs 19-13 and kept the momentum in their favor with a 13-10 fourth-quarter showing.

Scoring a game-high 17 points was Dylan Phillip of Ellensburg.

Leading scorers for Prosser were Madison Golden with 15 points, Marissa Cortes with 13 and Abby Rodriguez with 10.

Friday, trying to keep their postseason alive, the Lady Mustangs started the game at Wapato High School with a 19-13 lead, but the Wolves edged to within three points, outscoring the visitors 23-20 in the second period to end the half 39-36.

In the third quarter, Wapato kept the momentum going, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 26-17.

Prosser tried to come back, but fell short after outscoring the Wolves, 17-14 in the final stanza.

The Wolves’ Janealle Sutterlict scored a game-high 32 points, while Prosser’s Marissa Cortes led her team with 22.

Leila Taylor was the only other Lady Mustang to score in double digits with 14 points.