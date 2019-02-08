Lady ‘Stangs in do-or-die game

— The Ellensburg Bulldogs (13-7) held off the spirited Lady Mustangs 64-56 in a Central Washington Athletic Conference District 5/6 second round playoff game Wednesday night.

The loss places Prosser in a loser-out game Friday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Yakima Valley SunDome against Thursday’s loser of the Grandview/Wapato playoff.

In Wednesday’s game against the Bulldogs, the Mustangs had a 17-14 lead at the end of the first stanza, but Ellensburg narrowed the margin to 33-32 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs pulled ahead, outscoring the Lady ‘Stangs 19-13 and kept the momentum in their favor with a 13-10 fourth-quarter showing.

Scoring a game-high 17 points was Dylan Phillip of Ellensburg.

Leading scorers for Prosser were Madison Golden with 15 points, Marissa Cortes with 13 and Abby Rodriguez with 10.