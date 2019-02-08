Lady Greyhounds stay in playoff chase

GRANDVIEW — Ephrata jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first 2:28 of the first quarter before the Lady ‘Hounds found the bottom of the net and defeated the Tigers 42-24 during a second round Central Washington Athletic Conference District 5/6 playoff game Wednesday night.
Grandview (15-5) closed out the first quarter tied 9-9 with Ephrata (6-14).
The Lady ‘Hounds started the second quarter on an 11-0 run over the next 5:00 minutes and never looked back.
Grandview senior Michelle Ruiz splashed down the team’s first three points of the game on a shot from behind the arch and finished with a team high 14. Junior Bailey Duis had 13 on six of nine shooting. Senior Karina Fajardo hauled down 11 rebounds (8 on defense) and added 3 points.
The Lady ‘Hounds advance to the next round to play Wapato tonight at the Yakima Valley SunDome. The loser of game will play Prosser on Friday, Feb. 8, at 7.p.m.
