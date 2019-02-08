Lady ‘Hounds compete for District title

— Winning back-to-back nights against Ephrata and Wapato, the Grandview girls basketball team now has a chance at the CWAC District title… the first opportunity since 1999, the year before some of the seniors were born.

They will compete against Ellensburg on Tuesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the Regional tournament, and the loser will compete in a Glue Crossover.

On Wednesday, Ephrata jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first 2:28 of the first quarter before the Lady ‘Hounds found the bottom of the net and defeated the Tigers 42-24 during a second round Central Washington Athletic Conference District 5/6 playoff game Wednesday night.

Grandview (15-5) closed out the first quarter tied 9-9 with Ephrata (6-14).

The Lady ‘Hounds started the second quarter on an 11-0 run over the next 5:00 minutes and never looked back.

Grandview senior Michelle Ruiz splashed down the team’s first three points of the game on a shot from behind the arch and finished with a team high 14. Junior Bailey Duis had 13 on six of nine shooting. Senior Karina Fajardo hauled down 11 rebounds (8 on defense) and added 3 points.

The following night against the Wolves, the Lady Greyhounds won a battle, pulling out the 57-47 win in overtime.

Sending them into overtime was a 27-foot trey by Michelle Ruiz at the buzzer, after Bailey Duis and Karina Fajardo drained a few free throws within the final 60 seconds.

That 3-pointer was the only one delivered by Ruiz, who scored 12 points overall. Fajardo led the team with 13 points, Duis scored 12 and Andrea Laurean scored 11.

Fajardo had a double-double with 15 boards.

Wapato led 13-9 in the opening period and outscored Grandview 11-8 in the second for a 24-17 halftime lead.

The Lady ‘Hounds picked up momentum in the third quarter with a 15-10 scoring session and 15-13 in the final to tie the game.

In overtime, Grandview pulled away, tallying 10 more points and keeping the Wolves scoreless.