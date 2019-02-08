Chocolate origin explained

PROSSER — Jade Visser of British Girl Treats will explain the origins of chocolate, when the Lower Valley Christian Women Connects meets at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road.
Music will be by Greg Smith of Sunnyside and inspirational speaker is Claudia Crisman.
Call 509-894-4610 for reservations.
