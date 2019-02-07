Prosser Shopko to close

PROSSER — Recently it was announced the pharmacy at the Prosser Hometown Shopko store was closing.
Wednesday, Feb. 6, it was announced the Wine Country Road retail store was closing along with stores in Union Gap and Kennewick.
The liquidation sales begin Friday, Feb. 8, and the store doors will close on May 5.
