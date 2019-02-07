Perfect Valentine date

— Valley Theater Company is opening its latest show on Valentine’s Day weekend at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.

Performances will be at Feb. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and February 17 at 2:30 p.m. All seats are reserved.

The director Rick James describes the play as a “very funny, very adult, very musical comedy. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change presented in a series of vignettes explores the often unexplainable and incomprehensible - love and relationships.

With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, the play pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, Director Rick James, assistant director L.J. DaCorsi, and producer Suzanne Kephart have been working with a cast of 10 and support crew to bring the show to life for the last several months. They hope you will join them this weekend to see the results!

Tickets are available at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net and at the box office, 1228 Meade Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.