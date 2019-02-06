Vote ‘Yes’ on Feb. 12

To the editor:

We’d like to add our names to those who are encouraging the community of Sunnyside to vote a resounding YES on February 12th for the projects needed at the Sunnyside High School.

The committee has done a great job in detailing the $10 million bond in the easy-to-read pamphlet mailed to each Sunnyside residence.

We want to appeal to the better natures of parents and grandparents. This is the 21st Century, and our children and grandchildren are going to need the best preparation they can get to succeed in a competitive world. But also student need to be able to express themselves in the fine arts as well: music and drama. And what parent doesn’t want their child to develop athletically?

The Sunnyside School Bond addresses academics, technology, fine arts, athletics — and the number #1 issue: safety and security.

Please vote YES for the Sunnyside School Bond.

Thank you.

Rafael and Lynette Rodriguez

Sunnyside