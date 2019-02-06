Valentine’s dance set

— A special dance to celebrate the bond between fathers and daughters will be held 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Community Center, 1521 S. First Street.

The event, set to the “Wonderland” theme will feature refreshments, dancing, games and a photo center, according to Parks and Recreation coordinator Lander Grow.

Tickets are $5 for dads and father-figures and are available at the center or city hall.