SHS Leadership throws a talent show TD

— Kicking off Super Bowl weekend, Sunnyside High School Leadership classes played host to the 19th annual Hospice Talent Show with a goal of raising money to benefit Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care during a program in the auditorium Friday night.

“We have amazingly talented people in our schools and in the community, and to get them to come together for something like this… I think is an incredibly worthwhile cause,” SHS Leadership Advisor Christina Peabody expressed.

Originated 19 years ago by two SHS Leadership students named Heidi Campbell and Janae Anderson, the annual fundraising event honors the services provided to Campbell’s grandfather by the Lower Valley Hospice, now celebrating its 40th year of service

“I’m excited and like a little nervous, but I think it’s going to bring people together in the community,” SHS sophomore Karicia Villafan said while she thought about her role as one of the show’s emcees, along with leadership classmate Brandon Sehnert backstage.

Peabody described how leadership students went out into the business community and obtained thank you gift donations for participants and gift cards to the top three acts, and money contributions that were included as part of the show’s proceeds.

“This year I’m excited because our emcees are from my younger class… we have students operating lights, sound, stage and curtain duties,” Peabody declared.

“We have one performer who is from Pioneer. She’s an adult and is bringing a different talent that we haven’t seen before,” added Peabody. “We have our first middle school kid performing.”

A Super Bowl of 10 talented acts were showcased as a wide range of performers took center stage to generate awareness and funds to assist Lower Valley Hospice agency in helping families during a very difficult time.

New to the stage included Pioneer Elementary School Para Educator Nickky Olson signed, “Fight Song,” by Rachel Platten that appeared to capture the spirited theme of the night.

SHS freshman Alaina Morgan sang, “Simple Man,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd and credited her dad for instilling a diverse appreciation and sharing his love of music with her.

“A lot of people are surprised with the amount of music I know,” Morgan enthusiastically acknowledged.

“Heartlinks Hospice staff and volunteers help support patients, their families and friends in focusing on what is important to them — spending time together, sharing memories, saying goodbye, finding peace and caring for one another,” Villafan shared with the attentive audience.

“Most hospice patients have a life expectancy of six months or less. This is often a difficult time, yet many families report that hospice services helped them care for their loved one better and to find meaning, even joy in the last days,” Sehnert reported as he thanked the spirited crowd for their support.

As the enlightened and compassionate audience applauded loud with Grizzly pride, SHS junior and Leadership student Aline Anderson was awarded first place for her piano playing abilities.

“I wanted to participate in the hospice show, and I’m in the Leadership class. I know Ms. Peabody loves putting on this show and wanted to make her happy,” Anderson conveyed.

The talent show raised $943 for Lower Valley Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care that seemed to make everyone who played a role in the program feel like winners.