Port property purchase approved

— The Port of Grandview commissioners last Thursday approved the sale of 7 acres to a company that specializes in truck wash operations.

Chino Valley Truck Wash Inc. specializes in agricultural food tank wash facilities and has plans of building one of its facilities in the Puterbaugh Business Park.

Port Commissioner Jim Sewell said there are several advantages to the sale of the property to the company.

“One major advantage, in addition to 18 jobs over three years and a $1.8 million investment, is we are given the opportunity to install water and sewer service to the business park,” he said.

Water and sewer lines will be constructed by Mountain States Construction from Sunnyside, Sewell said, noting the approval of the construction bid was made Jan. 24.

The acreage will be more appealing to those interested in future development with utilities already available.

Sewell said the Port of Grandview is paying for the construction of the water and sewer lines via a combination loan and grant from Yakima County’s Supporting Investment in Economic Development (SIED) board.

That funding is in the amount of $540,000.

“It will assist in paying for the line,” Sewell said of the project, which is expected to begin Feb. 18.