Outpost undergoes upgrades

— After more than 25 years, serving as the local bus stop and diesel truck stop, The Outpost on Waneta Road has received a massive remodel, owner Gary Christensen announced Thursday.

“We recently completely upgraded our diesel islands, and card lock system for the truckers who use our facility,” he said.

The total cost of the project was approximately $300,000, he added.

Christensen, who owns most of the property surrounding The Outpost gas and diesel stop, said he expects to see more construction in the area in the near future.

Currently, work is nearly completed on the Thornock Chiropractic Center on Covey Lane. He believes the Thornock Center is expected to open later this month.

“We have a number of other medical offices located in the area,” he said.

Christensen, who most notably is the owner of R.E. Powell Oil Distributors, and the former owner of Mid Valley Chrysler, recently consolidated all of his fuel distribution centers and trucking company under one name — Christensen.

“I did that at the request of my children,” he told members of a local business network.

His regional fuel distribution company serves the Pacific Northwest with major fuel centers in Portland and Seattle.

He explained the process to consolidate all of the companies, and changing to one company-wide software system, has taken three years.

The Outpost is also a convenience store and on the Greyhound bus route.

The facility has eight gasoline fuel islands on the front of the building.

“Our diesel islands are on the backside. We completely redid the islands,” Christenson added.

In addition to the Outpost upgrade, Christensen is remodeling and updating the Lincoln Avenue Car Wash, at the corner of East Lincoln and South Sixth Street.

With all of his property doing so well off Waneta and Allen Roads, Christensen is now looking to the old Dutch dairy barn that stands as a landmark on the hill overlooking the Outpost.

“I think it would be a great place for a wine tasting center, maybe a place where tour buses could take visitors on tours of the wineries,” he suggested.

“We’re centrally located and the view up by the barn is amazing, he added.