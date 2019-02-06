Motorists fails to stop, sends truck into church

OUTLOOK — A local teen and a man from Sunnyside are recovering from injuries sustained in a crash last Friday.
Just before 8 a.m. the Sunnyside Fire Department ambulance and Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene at Outlook and North Outlook roads.
Jaime Herrera, 24, of Sunnyside was westbound on Outlook Road and failed to stop at a sign posted at the intersection with North Outlook Road, YSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.
Herrera’s Acura TL crashed into a northbound Ford Ranger driven by a 16-year-old female from Outlook.
The Ranger was sent careening into the historic Outlook Community Christian Church before coming to a stop.
Both Herrera and the teenaged girl were injured. He was transported to a Sunnyside hospital, while the girl was taken to a Yakima hospital, Schilperoort said.
Deputies are still investigating the case.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment