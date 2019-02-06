Motorists fails to stop, sends truck into church

— A local teen and a man from Sunnyside are recovering from injuries sustained in a crash last Friday.

Just before 8 a.m. the Sunnyside Fire Department ambulance and Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene at Outlook and North Outlook roads.

Jaime Herrera, 24, of Sunnyside was westbound on Outlook Road and failed to stop at a sign posted at the intersection with North Outlook Road, YSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

Herrera’s Acura TL crashed into a northbound Ford Ranger driven by a 16-year-old female from Outlook.

The Ranger was sent careening into the historic Outlook Community Christian Church before coming to a stop.

Both Herrera and the teenaged girl were injured. He was transported to a Sunnyside hospital, while the girl was taken to a Yakima hospital, Schilperoort said.

Deputies are still investigating the case.