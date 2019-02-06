Military participation sought

YAKIMA — A Yakima woman is seeking individuals to participate in a study on military family readiness.
Catherine Wiberg, Business Outreach Coordinator Employment and Training with People For People, is seeking participants for her research regarding “U.S. Army Reserve Family Readiness Groups” for units in the Yakima Valley.
She is looking for persons who are at least 18 years old, have a soldier in the family who does his or her monthly training in or near the Yakima Valley.
Contact her on Facebook at Yakima_FRG_Leadership Dissertation or by phone at 801-336-8806.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment