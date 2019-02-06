Military participation sought

— A Yakima woman is seeking individuals to participate in a study on military family readiness.

Catherine Wiberg, Business Outreach Coordinator Employment and Training with People For People, is seeking participants for her research regarding “U.S. Army Reserve Family Readiness Groups” for units in the Yakima Valley.

She is looking for persons who are at least 18 years old, have a soldier in the family who does his or her monthly training in or near the Yakima Valley.

Contact her on Facebook at Yakima_FRG_Leadership Dissertation or by phone at 801-336-8806.