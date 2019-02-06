Grow retires from Port commission

GRANDVIEW — Longtime Port of Grandview Commissioner Dr. Ron Grow has announced his retirement.
Grow has been the commissioner for District 3 and was first elected to the position in 1988.
“He will long be remembered for his accomplishments as Port Commissioner, his outstanding work ethic and his dedication to the Grand-view com-munity,” Port of Grand-view President Jim Sewell said.
At the Port’s next regular meeting, Feb. 12, the commission will begin the process of deciding steps to fill the vacancy.
