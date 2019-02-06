Get to know... Job Wise

Age: 36
Spouse: Wonderful
Children: 3 beautiful girls and 3 handsome boys
Occupation and place of work: General Manager at the Sunnyside Sun
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: It’s not California.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Circus/Birthday clown.
First job I ever had was: McDonald’s Cook/Maintenance
The most famous person I’ve met is: Jeannie C. Riley (Harper Valley PTA)
The best gift I ever received was: I have 6 of them.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “Forget yourself and get to work.”
My favorite food is: Hawaiian Haystacks or Hot Cheetos.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: When my parents’ van caught fire... in the parking lot at my wedding.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: When my parents got married.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: I don’t think I could talk that long with anyone.
I’d love to learn how to: Juggle (the proper way)
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Grandma’s farm in Manassa, Colorado
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Twist balloons into animals and other shapes.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: With my wife and kids.
The one word that best describes me is: Unique.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: My taste buds.
