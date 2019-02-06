Events aids homeless

WAPATO — A spaghetti dinner to benefit Noah’s Ark Homeless Shelter will be held 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Filipino Community Hall, 211 W. Second St.
The silent auction and dinner is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Cost is $8 for adults and $35 for families.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment