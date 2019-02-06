Economic development in full swing

— One company has been operational since the fall and another is still under construction.

Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester said Nutrien, a chemical fertilizer company, opened in the fall and is supplying 15 “good-paying jobs” to the community.

The company required a rail spur for transporting its goods and that spur was commissioned by the Port, he said.

The facility is 13,000 square feet on Midvale Road.

Nutrien Ag Solutions is an international firm with 26 plants in Washington state, including a Toppenish location.

It’s expected the Sunnyside plant will produce 3,500 tons of solid and liquid fertilizer at full operation.

Another anticipated Port project is Ostrom’s Mushrooms.

“They are still building with plans to be operational in late 2019,” Hester said.

The Port of Sunnyside announced Ostrom Mushroom Farms’ plans to develop a facility in Sunnyside last year.

When fully operational, Hester said, there will be approximately 200 jobs created.

Ostrom has been in business since 1928 and grows a variety of mushrooms — white, crimini and portabella — that are shipped to consumers in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii.

Hester said there is additional news regarding economic development, “… but we’re not yet ready to share.”