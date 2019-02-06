Business network reorganizing

— Area business owners with a desire to network and share marketing ideas are invited to attend twice monthly gatherings at Silva’s Professional Tax Services office, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave.

The group of lower valley business owners and entrepreneurs gather on the second and fourth Thursdays at 9 a.m.

Their outreach goal is to help each other, develop relationships and to build a professional referral system of networking.

The group includes small business owners involved in health, nutrition, finance, personal grooming, trophies and car maintenance.



Formerly known as the Lower Valley Business Connection, the group is reorganizing under new leadership, said Mike Viereck, who is currently serving as the group’s organizer.

“We are in the process of changing our name, but not our objective,” he added.

Viereck said each meeting gives attendees time to talk about their own businesses.

“Then we will have a guest speaker,” he explained.

Speakers may talk about their own businesses, social media marketing or businesses trends.

“We adjourn at 10 a.m., sharp,” Viereck said.

Viereck, who operates Winners Circle Award Ribbons, urges newcomers to bring “…plenty of business cards.”

For more information about the business networking group, call Viereck at 253-405-2666.