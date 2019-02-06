Boys take food orders

SUNNYSIDE — The boys are taking over the local McDonalds from 4:30-7 p.m., Tues., Feb. 12.
Mr. Sunnyside candidates will be taking orders and serving up Big Macs and Chicken Nuggets to earn money for the Children’s Village and the Children’s Miracle Network. The fundraiser is a prelude to their March pageant.
