Bond supports needs of students

To the editor:

We wish to express our support for the Sunnyside School District construction bond currently on the local ballot.

This proposal addresses a number of important student needs, including more classrooms to address overcrowding; safety and security measures to ensure the safety of our children; additional capacity to house our fine arts programs, including orchestra, bands, and drama; increased parking space, and; updated athletic facilities.

Some have had concerns regarding the need for or importance of new or updated athletic facilities. Although they don’t replace the importance of classroom academics, we feel that athletics and other extracurricular activities help teach valuable life skills, such as teamwork, discipline, and hard work. Our children had great academic success in Sunnyside, which helped prepare them for life after high school. We feel that athletics, clubs, fine arts, and ASB participation were truly beneficial for them, and taught them skills they might not have attained without those opportunities.

Please join us in voting YES for the Sunnyside School District construction bond on or before February 12.

LaDon Linde and Sandra Linde

Sunnyside