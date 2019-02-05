Wait for the road closure

Photo by Julia Hart
FRIENDLY WARNING - Sunnyside Police Officer Melissa Rivas Heeren gives friendly warning to a couple of girls taking advantage of a school snow day to go sledding on the west end of Grant Avenue. When the city receives a heavy snowfall, the area is closed. There were plenty of sledders making use of the Central Park hill Following Monday night’s snow fall.
