Sunnyside is girls sub-regional champion

— With four individual titlists, the Sunnyside girls wrestling team won the team title at this past weekend’s sub-regional wrestling tournament.

The Lady Grizzlies amassed 313 points to win the tournament.

Also from the Lower Yakima Valley, Granger was seventh with 87.5 points, Grandview finished eighth with 82.5 points, Mabton was 16th with 31 points, Prosser tied Davis for 18th with 24 points and Zillah was 20th with 22 points.

Individual champions for Sunnyside include Stephanie Blankenship at 110 pounds, Riley Guerrero at 120 pounds, Cheyann Rendon (140 lbs.) and 155-pound Lourdes Torres.

Blankenship won her first two matched by pin and her third via a decision.

In the championship round, she defeated Jazmine Mercado of Pasco with a 3-1 decision.

Guerrero had a bye, pinned her next two opponents, and defeated Alma Manzo of Connell with a 2-0 decision.

Rendon had a bye, won by pin and defeated her next two opponents with major decisions.

In the finals match, she overwhelmed Ayanna Asselin of Kennewick, 16-6.

Torres also had a bye in the opening round. She pinned all three of her next three competitors.

In the finals, it was Asia Borisch of Kamiakin who fell in 1:31 to the Lady Griz.

Sunnyside had three other girls — Eliza Rodriguez (100 lbs.), Aaliyah Chavez (115 lbs.) and Giselle Ornelas (190 lbs.) — with third-place medals and five who medaled in fourth — Roxana Cisneros (105 lbs.), Jasmine Rodriguez (110 lbs.), Yasmin Farias (125 lbs.), Evelyn Villegas (135 lbs.) and Giselle Marquez (235 lbs.).

This coming Saturday is the Regional tournament at Othello High School.

Only those who placed in the Top 8 at the sub-regional qualified for the Regional tournament.