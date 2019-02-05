Matching sleds

Photo by Julia Hart
TWIN TRAILS - Elaine Perez’ four-years-old twins were among the first families to hit Sunnyside’s Central Park slopes Tuesday morning after a night of constant snowfall. The amounts varied from one side of town to the other six to 10 inches.
