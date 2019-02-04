SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 29
Grandview 62
Opponent 78
-
Granger 43
Zillah 113
-
Mabton 45
White Swan 56
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 29
Grandview 51
Prosser 49
-
Granger 31
Zillah 45
-
Mabton 48
White Swan 51
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
