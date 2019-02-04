SCORE BOARD

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2019

As of Monday, February 4, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 29

Grandview 62

Opponent 78

-

Granger 43

Zillah 113

-

Mabton 45

White Swan 56

-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 29

Grandview 51

Prosser 49

-

Granger 31

Zillah 45

-

Mabton 48

White Swan 51

-

Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners