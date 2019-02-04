Saturnino G. Alvear, 82, Zillah, died Jan. 31, 2019, in Zillah.

He was born March 28, 1936, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato Burial will follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.