Saturnino G. Alvear, 82, Zillah, died Jan. 31, 2019, in Zillah.
He was born March 28, 1936, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato Burial will follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment