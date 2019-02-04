Salvador Torres, 97, died Feb. 1, 2019, in Sunnyside.

He was born March 24, 1921 in Tumbiscatio, Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Smith Funeral Home with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Salvador's online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

