Prosser board plans special meeting

— A special school board meeting to discuss the new Prosser High School groundbreaking ceremony and the 2019 summer school program will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the district staff development room, 1500 Grant Ave.

The board will also be taking public comment regarding the Migrant Parent Advisory Committee.

An executive board meeting will be held prior to the special board meeting to receive and evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee – RCW 42.30.110 (1) (f).