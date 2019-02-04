Monday activities canceled

— The Sunnyside School District and St. Joseph Catholic Parish have canceled Monday evening activities due to weather conditions today, Feb. 4.

The School District issued the cancelations for elementary and middle school activities.

“This includes travel for sporting events, any tutoring or educational support activities, and 21st Century programs at Outlook and Chief Kamiakin Elementary.

“High school activities will continue as planned unless conditions change,” a press release from School District Communications Director Jessica Morgan said.

St. Joseph’s said Monday classes were canceled there.

The Sunnyside Sun will update its readers regarding any other local cancelations as information becomes available.