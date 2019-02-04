Mabton schools cancelations

MABTON — The Mabton School District has issued an alert, letting people know certain activities have been canceled due to weather conditions.
Middle school basketball and wrestling events have been cancelled, as have middle school sports practices.
Additionally, after school programs including 21st Century, migrant programs, and APEX have also been cancelled.
High school wrestling and girls basketball will continue as planned unless conditions change.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment