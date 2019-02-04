Grandview, Prosser district games postponed

GRANDVIEW — Tonight’s District playoff game between the Lady Greyhounds and Ephrata has been postponed due to weather.
Instead, the teams are currently set to play against one another tomorrow, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.
The District playoff at Prosser against Ellensburg has also been postponed to tomorrow at 5 p.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment