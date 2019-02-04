Cyber Art 509 exhibit blends color with wine

— Resembling a barrel tasting of captivating intrigue, Cyber Art 509 — a local artist collective, featured collaborative exhibits that pared well with area wine enthusiasts during an artist reception at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center last Saturday, Jan. 26.

An art installment featuring works from Terri J. Rice and Stephanie Bucci was on display and available for purchase as inquisitive visitors spoke with local artisans about their visionary pieces while demonstrating a positive reaction to the showing.

“I am just mesmerized by the clouds… It’s a huge sky, and it’s always changing. And even in the same moment, it’s just different, no matter where you look,” Rice enthusiastically stated.

The former Sunnyside resident, mother of seven and retired teacher, whose still life watercolors once hung in the Mini Mall on Sixth Street, said she decided three years ago to push herself into a new artistic direction.

“I decided that I wanted to paint landscapes, sky and wanted to do it and make it believable. But still leave it up open to interpretation for the person, so that it wasn’t necessarily this exact spot. So, like anybody could put themself in that skyscape and maybe, relate to it,” Rice described.

Her thrifty choice to move into oils was provided by her daughter’s lack of time to paint and her busy schedule of raising five children, Rice acknowledged.

“She dumped her box of oils and brushes in my kitchen and said, ‘I don’t have time for this, and you need to learn to paint in oil’,” Rice exclaimed in a humorous tone. “I couldn’t let the oils go to waste!”

Following the home schooling of her children, and according to her youngest daughter, Taite, a 20-year old student at Washington State University, Rice instilled a sense of artistic appreciation to all of her children.

“It’s so much fun to see her go all into her work, especially, since there’s no more kids in the house,” exclaimed Taite. “I am super proud of my mom. It’s so cool, and I appreciate how she has delved into this and just went all in.”

For her upcoming project, Rice has expanded her creative vision to compose reality in abstract forms.

“I am doing this whole mixed media with acrylic watercolor, oil pastels, pencil and creating some abstracts with that which I am in love with right now!”

Bucci shared in communicating an inspired theme of advancing her own artisan techniques and creative pursuits.

“The essence of all the paintings is not so much the subject as it is the technique getting there. It’s called poured watercolor,” Bucci candidly noted.

She explained, instead of using traditional brush work, Bucci starts with a very detailed drawing and uses a liquid masking fluid to paint out any portion of the subject where white without any color will remain.

Following the masking application, only red, yellow and blue paint are mixed in a liquid state like a consistency of whole milk.

Bucci squirts the colors onto the painting, letting the colors soak in and mix on the paper’s surface. She pours off the excess and allows for it to dry completely.

Bucci said an automatic mixture of color blends all over the paper. The process continues to develop as she masks off the next darkest area and re-applies the method to achieve a gradual darkening of the painting in creating the colored sections.

Once she has achieved the desired tone, Bucci will strip off all the masking fluid and go back with the brush to refine the process.

“It’s really more about getting a painting that has a very distinct light and shadow, and by creating that in several layers,” Bucci pointed out as she openly divulged on how her four-year process evolved. “I wasn’t very good with a brush!”

“I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now, if I hadn’t been willing to try something new,” Bucci admitted.

She seeks to challenge her realistic mindset approach in moving forward with a new project.

“Part of me wants to branch into that slightly more abstract and a little more loose style,” she said.

Like a swirling bouquet of adventurous flavor destined to stir and ignite the imagination, the Cyber Art 509 display was a well-balanced, visionary sampling in tune for all to embrace.