Charlene Bussert

Charlene Marie Bussert, 64, died unexpectedly at her home and was ushered into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

Charlene was born on Feb. 16, 1954, to Clarence Homer Bussert Jr. and Ella Marie (Turner) Bussert in Sunnyside. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1972 and maintained residence in Sunnyside while working in office administration, first at the Hanford site, then at Star Trailers in Sunnyside and recently at Hops Direct with Puterbaugh Farms in Mabton.

Though never married, Charlene loved family, especially the children, thrived at family gatherings, and maintained relationships by visiting family members both across the country and in South America.

As a life-long member of the Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church, she served her Lord Jesus and her church family with joy and steadfastness. Charlene’s main ministries were through music, Awana children’s program and she dearly loved to serve on mission trips domestically, as well as in Europe, South America, and Africa.

She had just returned from a mission trip to Sierra Leone in West Africa on Sunday, Jan. 27, and was so excited about it that she started making plans to return.

Charlene is survived by her mother Ella Marie Bussert of Sunnyside, two brothers, Leroy and wife Susan of Grandview, Daryl and wife Marlene of Waxhaw, N.C., a sister, Danel Smith and husband Ken of Port Orchard, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 531 S. 16th St. Funeral services for Charlene will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church, 709 Franklin Ave., with graveside services to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.