Zillah man charged for semi crash

— A Zillah man faces a reckless driving charge after allegedly causing a crash that shut down both eastbound lanes on Interstate 82 at Milepost 33 in Yakima.

Joseph D. Donaldson, 24, was driving his 2003 Chevrolet Corvette westbound on the interstate at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday at a high rate of speed, the Washington State Patrol said.

Kenneth R. Stills, 67, of Selah was driving a 1997 Freightliner semi-truck with a mobile home on a trailer in the same direction.

Stills changed lanes and Donaldson’s vehicle crashed into the semi, overturning the trailer and mobile home, troopers said.

Neither driver reported any injuries and both vehicles were totaled in the crash, troopers said.

The cause of the crash was reckless driving, troopers said, noting drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash.