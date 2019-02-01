Ildia Lee Heitzman was passionate about two things: her family and her garden.

And after the frigid grip of winter gives way to the warmth of spring, her family and her garden will begin the arduous task of recovering from her loss.

Ildia Lee Heitzman, 60, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, due to complications from congestive heart failure.

Ildia was born and raised in Toppenish. As a child, she enjoyed fishing, camping and doing just about anything with her best friend Shawn. At age 19, she married Kevin Jackson, moved from the area and had her only child, Kandice, who was her pride and joy.

Ildia had a varied career that included working at the University of Washington Medical Center, becoming the city administrator of Mabton, and most recently owning her own business, Heitzman Insurance Services, in Toppenish.

Although her customers could pay by phone or online, they would often come to see her in person so they could “have a chat” and some coffee. She loved her job.

Ildia was extremely fortunate to have a second chance at love when she married Raleigh Dave Heitzman in 2007. Together they took over a business, traveled the world and enjoyed much laughter with family and friends.

She was known for her contagious laugh, her secret pie crust recipe, her warm smile, her off-key singing and for being the best grandma two little girls could ask for.

Although it was her heart that shortened her stay here on Earth, her heart was full for those that survive her - her loving husband Dave Heitzman and his sons, daughter Kandice Carlson, son-in-law Scott and granddaughters Olivia and Logan. In addition, she is survived by her siblings: Bacil Shirley and his wife Jill, Dianna Covin and her husband Merle, Barbara Shirley, Clyde Shirley and Lee Roy Shirley. Her siblings gave her many nieces and nephews who brought so much joy to her life: Charity Shirley, Terra Palomarez, Sara Gross, Farrah Looney, Andrea Shirley, Erica Durst, Scott Covin, Shelley Edwards, Mary Ashley, Jimmie Humphrey, Michael Humphrey, Alan Davis, Orianna Feller, Timothy Hall, Bacil Shirley and Jeff Shirley.

She is also survived by her family of choice: David, Shawn and “Little” Dave Chinn.

A memorial service to honor her beautiful life w2ill be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, at the Grace of Christ Church, 9 S 8th Ave., Yakima.