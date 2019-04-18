White Canes Days begins Friday

— The Lions Club is promoting White Canes Days Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20 outside the Safeway Store , 613 S. Sixth St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days.

“We will be accepting donations to help fund our local vision assistance programs,” said White Cane Chairman Linn McBride.

Last year, the donations collected were used to provide glasses, hearing aid batteries to children and adults and well as a donation to the Northwest Lions Foundation for Sight and Hearing. In previous years, the club has provided aid for those needing financial help for cataract surgeries, eye prothesis and cochlear implants.

To learn more about the Lions Sight and Hearing projects, call club president Carrie Stone Arroyo, 840-1723.