Spring cleaning

MANY HANDS MAKE SHORT WORK — Together Church volunteers, from left, Sonia Bernal, Analisa Martinez and Trey Carrasco make short work stuffing leaves into garbage bags at residences along South 16th Street this past Saturday morning. More than 50 members of the church, which meets Sunday at Sunnyside High School, cleared debris from 40 homes in the neighborhood as a part of their once yearly community clean-up service project.